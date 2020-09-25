Equities keep more cautious so far on the session

There is still a lack of optimistic follow through in stocks this week





It is tough to jump to any conclusions based on the early moves here, as all eyes will be on Wall Street later today. Investors are hoping for more stimulus talk to provide some supportive element to stocks and risk this week, but that may prove to be fleeting.





The lack of decisiveness so far in European trading is also leaving major currencies little to work with over the past few hours.





EUR/USD inched a little higher to 1.1685 earlier but is back down to 1.1655 currently.





And that is quite evident in European morning trade today as well, following a bit of a breather seen in US trading yesterday. European indices are sitting lower after a mixed start to the session, while US futures have also seen gains pared on the day: