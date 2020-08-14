Equities slip as the session gets underway

Travel stocks weigh on European indices, US futures pare gains

S&P 500 futures are down to flat levels now, paring earlier gains as European equities are marked lower to start the session. Travel stocks are notably hit, with the UK having added France and the Netherlands to its quarantine list earlier today.





Elsewhere, Treasury yields are also softer with 10-year yields a little under 0.70% at session lows of 0.695%. That is keeping the yen a little more bid with the dollar also slightly fimer against the euro at the moment.





EUR/USD is testing waters under its 200-hour moving average @ 1.1801, moving to a session low of 1.1792 currently as sellers try to wrestle back some near-term momentum.



