EU says they are open to talk if UK wants to clarify its position on Brexit
Comments by the European Commission
- Commission remains available for Brexit discussions in the coming weeks
- EU is prepared for no-deal Brexit but says it is not the preferred option
Overnight, they mentioned that if the UK insists on renegotiating the withdrawal agreement, then there is "nothing further to talk about". And with the UK insisting they would not budge from its stance, it looks like we're headed for a bit of a frosty period before the European Council meeting in October.