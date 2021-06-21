EURGBP a sell ahead of the BoE?

BoE to taper

The BoC took a hawkish shift, the Fed has done too, Westpac see reasons for RBA optimism (I do too), and the UK has nearly vaccinated 50% of the population. Taper time?





A friend of mine was in Israel djing over the weekend. They were partying like it was 1999 - no masks etc. So, as the UK follows Israel's path on vaccinations it is well placed with £180 billion in pent up savings ready to be spent. Will the BoE take the same view. Most likely.

So, there should be enough reasons for the BoE to take to tapering / raising projections this week. A EURGBP sell into the event looks good value which I entered at the end of last week.







