EU president von der Leyen self-isolating after meeting contact tested positive for COVID-19

European Commission president, von der Leyen, tweets
I've been informed that I participated in a meeting last Tuesday attended by a person who yesterday tested positive for COVID-19. In accordance with regulations in force, I'm therefore self-isolating until tomorrow morning. I've tested negative on Thursday & am tested again today.
The good news is that she tested negative on Thursday but is now awaiting the test results from today. This isn't likely to impact Brexit negotiations, but the nature of political leaders catching the disease reflects how the virus situation is progressing for the most part.
