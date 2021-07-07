European Commission raises 2021 GDP growth forecast from 4.3% to 4.8%

The European Commission releases its latest quarterly projections

  • Eurozone 2021 GDP growth forecast 4.8% (previously 4.3%)
  • Eurozone 2022 GDP growth forecast 4.5% (previously 4.4%)
  • Germany 2021 GDP growth forecast 3.6% (previously 3.4%)
  • France 2021 GDP growth forecast 6.0% (previously 5.7%)
  • Eurozone 2021 inflation forecast 1.9%
  • Eurozone 2022 inflation forecast 1.4%
There are mainly upward revisions to the report with regards to this year's projections, with a bit of a mixed bag for next year. Of note, the commission underscores that they see upside risks to inflation and overall risks to the economy are balanced.

