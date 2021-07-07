European Commission raises 2021 GDP growth forecast from 4.3% to 4.8%

Germany 2021 GDP growth forecast 3.6% (previously 3.4%)

France 2021 GDP growth forecast 6.0% (previously 5.7%)

Eurozone 2021 inflation forecast 1.9%

Eurozone 2022 inflation forecast 1.4%

There are mainly upward revisions to the report with regards to this year's projections, with a bit of a mixed bag for next year. Of note, the commission underscores that they see upside risks to inflation and overall risks to the economy are balanced.