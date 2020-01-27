European equities keep lower to start the day

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The risk-off tone continues to reverberate in Europe

  • Eurostoxx -1.0%
  • Germany DAX -1.5%
  • France CAC 40 -1.7%
  • UK FTSE -1.4%
  • Spain IBEX -1.5%
ForexLive
US futures are still down by ~1% on the day and we're also seeing German 10-year yields keep near two-month lows around -0.35% to start the session.

The negative risk mood is continuing to keep haven assets bid and risk sentiment as the main focus. So, keep an eye on bonds/US stocks in case we see the risk aversion sink deeper or start to turn a bit of a corner on tech earnings hopes this week.

