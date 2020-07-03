European equities mildly higher to start the day

Light positive tones observed at the open

Eurostoxx +0.2%

Germany DAX +0.3%

France CAC 40 +0.2%

UK FTSE +0.3%

Spain IBEX +0.2%

There's some light optimism also seen in US futures, but I wouldn't look too much into that as volumes are thin considering that US markets are closed for the long weekend. For now, there's a slight tilt to the positive side but nothing overwhelming.





The aussie and kiwi are mildly higher but not really suggestive of much either, with other major currencies still trading in narrow ranges to start the session.



