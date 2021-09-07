European equities more tepid at the open today
A lackluster start after the gains yesterday
- Eurostoxx -0.1%
- Germany DAX -0.2%
- France CAC 40 -0.2%
- UK FTSE -0.2%
- Spain IBEX flat
- Italy FTSE MIB -0.1%
Investors are more tentative today with Wall Street set to return after the long weekend. European indices enjoyed a strong start to the new week yesterday but the overall mood seems to be more tentative for now.
Elsewhere, S&P 500 futures are still up 0.1% but not showing much appetite to chase any extensive moves to start the session.