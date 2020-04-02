European equities open a little firmer to start the day

Light gains observed as the cash market begins trading

Eurostoxx +0.4%

Germany DAX +0.5%

France CAC 40 +0.7%

UK FTSE +0.6%

Spain IBEX +0.6%

I wouldn't look too much into the gains here as sentiment could easily turn around amid the ongoing economic worries surrounding the virus outbreak.





US futures are keeping near the highs, with S&P 500 futures up by about 1.7% but that comes off the back of a more than 4% decline in trading yesterday.





Lockdown measures are persisting and even though the virus spread may be slowing, there is no sense of really seeing how restriction measures will be fully lifted any time soon. Not only that, predicting the change in social/consumer behaviour will be even tougher.



