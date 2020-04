Slightly more positive tones observed at the cash market open

Eurostoxx +0.5%

Germany DAX +0.9%

France CAC 40 +0.5%

UK FTSE +0.4%

Spain IBEX +0.4%

The positive vibes are still somewhat playing out to start the European morning, with US futures keeping higher by around 0.5% currently. Major currencies are more tepid though, trading little changed but the euro is inching a little higher to 1.0885 against the dollar.