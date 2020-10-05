European equities open firmer to start the day

Eurostoxx +0.7%

Germany DAX +1.1%

France CAC 40 +0.8%

UK FTSE +1.0%

Spain IBEX +1.1%

This reflects the mood in US futures with S&P 500 futures seen up ~0.6% and Nasdaq futures up ~0.8% currently. Equities are feeling more at ease as Trump's health condition is seen as being less severe over the past few days following the uncertainty on Friday.