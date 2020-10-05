European equities open firmer to start the day
The positive mood in equities stays the course
- Eurostoxx +0.7%
- Germany DAX +1.1%
- France CAC 40 +0.8%
- UK FTSE +1.0%
- Spain IBEX +1.1%
This reflects the mood in US futures with S&P 500 futures seen up ~0.6% and Nasdaq futures up ~0.8% currently. Equities are feeling more at ease as Trump's health condition is seen as being less severe over the past few days following the uncertainty on Friday.
The latest suggestion is that he could be released as early as today but with all health developments in general, it is tough to say anything for certain.