European equities open higher to kick start the day

A positive start for equities on the session

Eurostoxx +0.4%

Germany DAX +0.6%

France CAC 40 +0.3%

UK FTSE +0.3%

Spain IBEX +0.6% This comes as US futures are also extending gains to session highs now, with S&P 500 futures up 0.2% and Nasdaq futures up 0.3%. In Europe, the Stoxx 600 index is hitting a fresh record high as equities continue to stay buoyed since last week.





Over to FX, things are still rather quiet with narrower ranges still prevailing for the most part. The dollar is keeping steadier across the board with EUR/USD at 1.2095.



