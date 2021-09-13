European equities open higher to start the day

Risk trades looking more comfortable for now

Eurostoxx +0.3%

Germany DAX +0.4%

France CAC 40 +0.4%

UK FTSE +0.4%

Spain IBEX +0.5% This mirrors the more positive mood in US futures, with S&P 500 futures and Dow futures both up 0.4% while Nasdaq futures are up 0.3% currently.





After the retreat for the most part last week, equities are looking to get back on their feet but just be wary that the risk factors at play last week are also very much in play as we get things going in the new week too.