European equities open higher to start the day

The gains are more measured for now

Eurostoxx +0.4%

Geramny DAX +0.2%

France CAC 40 +0.4%

UK FTSE +0.4%

Spain IBEX +0.5% This reflects the more positive tones in US futures, with S&P 500 futures seen up 0.3%.





Equities have bounced back well since the early setback to start the week and the calmer tones in the market look set to continue as things wind down ahead of the weekend.





US retail sales will be a key risk event to watch later but barring any major downside surprises, it looks like we may be in store for a calmer period over the next few sessions.