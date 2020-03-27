European equities open softer to start the day

A softer mood for stocks to start the European morning

Eurostoxx -2.1%

Germany DAX -1.8%

France CAC 40 -2.1%

UK FTSE -2.5%

Spain IBEX -2.2%

The risk mood is leaning towards the pessimistic side as we begin the session, with bond yields also marked lower on the day currently. US futures are down by 1.5% with 10-year Treasury yields down by 6 bps to 0.78% at the moment.





The yen is leading gains in the currencies space so far, but I would argue that Wall Street will have the real and final say for how we will proceed ahead of the weekend.



