European equities open softer to start the day

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

A softer mood for stocks to start the European morning

  • Eurostoxx -2.1%
  • Germany DAX -1.8%
  • France CAC 40 -2.1%
  • UK FTSE -2.5%
  • Spain IBEX -2.2%
ForexLive
The risk mood is leaning towards the pessimistic side as we begin the session, with bond yields also marked lower on the day currently. US futures are down by 1.5% with 10-year Treasury yields down by 6 bps to 0.78% at the moment.

The yen is leading gains in the currencies space so far, but I would argue that Wall Street will have the real and final say for how we will proceed ahead of the weekend.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose