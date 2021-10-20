European equities slightly lower at the open today

A tepid start to proceedings

Eurostoxx -0.3%

Germany DAX -0.3%

France CAC 40 -0.5%

UK FTSE -0.1%

Spain IBEX -0.2% This keeps with the mood in US futures, which are down by about 0.1% as risk sentiment is looking more cautious after the gains over the past few days.





Rising bond yields and inflation worries are still key factors at play in the market right now, so that adds to the ebb and flow of things since last week.





But perhaps after five days of gains (for the S&P 500), we are overdue a light breather. That said, the Santa Claus rally may yet be starting in the days/weeks ahead:



