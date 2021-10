UK FTSE 100 -1.2%

German DAX -1.55%

French CAC -1.3%

Spain IBEX -1.7%

Italy MIB -1.1%

If the break in the energy fever is real, then I think this candle is a good sign of a potential rebound in German equities. Intraday there was some nice dip buying after the gap down at the open and initial selling.