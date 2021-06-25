European Session: Trade ideas June 25

Friday trade ideas

Well this is my final day covering the European Session and it has been a pleasure as usual to be in. Justin will be back next week after his well deserved break away.





In terms of trading the GBP my EURGBP and GBPCHF published trades were stopped out at BE after the BoE were not as hawkish as I felt they could have been yesterday. I am keeping my eye on equity futures for today and the FTSE 100 does look good for a medium term value play with that large gap still to be filled way up to 7500.





What is on your cards for today?





The final song is from a more recent song by the Weekend. Well, perfect song for a Friday ;-)







