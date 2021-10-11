European session trading ideas: October 11

What is on your desk for the day?

NFP missed, but the detail means the Fed is still on track for a taper. Long usdjpy and short gold into the US CPI meeting midweek?The BoE is showing it is increasingly worried about inflation and that is weighing on the GBP. GBPJPY longs or EURGBP shorts? The bond yield spread between the German 10 and the UK 10 is really ripping lower now. I will put a chart up later in the session, so watch out for it.





