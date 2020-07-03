Eurostoxx futures +0.1% in early European trading

Flattish tones in early trades

German DAX futures +0.1%

UK FTSE futures +0.2%

Spain IBEX futures flat

There isn't much of a significant tilt in risk sentiment as we look towards European trading, with the market seemingly disinterested considering the US holiday today and also the fact that we have gotten past the non-farm payrolls report yesterday.





This feels like a week cut short but let's see if we'll get any surprises in the session ahead.





For now, there isn't any real conviction with major currencies also keeping closer to flat levels and are trapped within narrow ranges still to start the day.



