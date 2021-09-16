Eurostoxx futures +0.2% in early European trading

Light gains in early trades

German DAX futures +0.1%

UK FTSE futures flat

Spanish IBEX futures +0.2% That follows a more subdued session yesterday, with European indices missing out on the late surge in US equities. Overall sentiment today remains more tepid though with US futures roughly down 0.1% to get the session underway.





In Asia, the Nikkei closes down 0.6% while the Hang Seng is weighed down 2.0% and Shanghai Composite down 1.0% going into the closing stages of the day.