Eurostoxx futures +0.2% in early European trading

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Light gains in early trades

  • German DAX futures +0.1%
  • UK FTSE futures flat
  • Spanish IBEX futures +0.2%
That follows a more subdued session yesterday, with European indices missing out on the late surge in US equities. Overall sentiment today remains more tepid though with US futures roughly down 0.1% to get the session underway.

In Asia, the Nikkei closes down 0.6% while the Hang Seng is weighed down 2.0% and Shanghai Composite down 1.0% going into the closing stages of the day.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose