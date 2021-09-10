Eurostoxx futures +0.3% in early European trading

Slightly better risk tones in early trades

German DAX futures +0.2%

UK FTSE futures +0.4%

Spanish IBEX futures +0.2% This carries the more positive mood from Asia Pacific trading, with the Nikkei ending the day up 1.3% with the Hang Seng up 1.6% and Shanghai Composite up 0.6% currently.





The Biden-Xi phone call may be a good excuse for dip buyers in equities to work with before the weekend but it is worth being reminded that there are still considerable risk factors at play which will carry forward to next week. As outlined yesterday:







