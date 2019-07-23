Eurostoxx futures +0.5% in early European trading

Some decent positive vibes observed in early trades

German DAX futures +0.6%

French CAC 40 futures +0.2%

UK FTSE futures +0.3%

European futures are taking a cue from Asia trading today with some optimism being observed as we begin the morning. US futures are more subdued though, trading near flat levels so there is little for risk sentiment to really work with (Treasuries also little changed).





Watch out for key earnings to come in the US later this week as well as dovish central bank rhetoric to come by the ECB on Thursday. That will help to keep the fuel going in equities for now. USD/JPY holds firm at 108.16 as the dollar stays solid to begin the session.



