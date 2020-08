Little direction in early trades

German DAX futures +0.1%

UK FTSE futures flat

Spanish IBEX futures -0.1%

This reflects the mood in US futures, which are down ~0.2% but not really hinting at much direction following the more solid gains in the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq yesterday. The market is just waiting on Fed chair Powell's speech at this stage, so this is likely to lead to a more quiet affair in European morning trade in the hours ahead.