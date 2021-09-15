Eurostoxx futures flat in early European trading

Tepid tones in early trades

German DAX futures -0.1%

UK FTSE futures -0.1%

Spanish IBEX futures -0.2% This comes off the back of more subdued sentiment in Asia, with the Nikkei closing down 0.5% after a strong start to the week. Meanwhile, the Hang Seng is down 1.5% and Shanghai Composite down 0.2% as China woes continue to linger.





US futures are keeping calmer for now though, up a little over 0.1% on the day so far.





But that is not offering much indication of a pick up in overall sentiment after having seen the retreat in the cash market yesterday, even after a miss on US consumer inflation.