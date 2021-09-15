Eurostoxx futures flat in early European trading

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Tepid tones in early trades

  • German DAX futures -0.1%
  • UK FTSE futures -0.1%
  • Spanish IBEX futures -0.2%
This comes off the back of more subdued sentiment in Asia, with the Nikkei closing down 0.5% after a strong start to the week. Meanwhile, the Hang Seng is down 1.5% and Shanghai Composite down 0.2% as China woes continue to linger.

US futures are keeping calmer for now though, up a little over 0.1% on the day so far.

But that is not offering much indication of a pick up in overall sentiment after having seen the retreat in the cash market yesterday, even after a miss on US consumer inflation.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose