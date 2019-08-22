Eurostoxx futures -0.1% in early European trading

A softer touch in early trades

German DAX futures -0.2%

French CAC 40 futures -0.2%

UK FTSE futures -0.2%

This largely mirrors sentiment seen in US equity futures, which are down by about 0.2% to start the session. Markets are still looking cautious for the most part and with the major focus still on Jackson Hole, the fluctuating risk sentiment this week looks set to continue.





Looking ahead, just be wary of euro area PMI data later on in the European morning. The key thing to watch out for is the potential influence on the euro but also if economic conditions fall off more than expected, it could trigger more risk-off flows amid the ongoing worries about the global economy.



