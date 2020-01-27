Eurostoxx futures -1.3% in early European trading
The negative risk mood carries over to Europe in early trades
- German DAX futures -1.3%
- French CAC 40 futures -1.4%
- UK FTSE futures -1.2%
That just reaffirms the fact that risk aversion remains the name of the game currently. US futures are also down by ~1% and that will hardly offer any comfort for risk trades as we being European trading.
USD/JPY is still keeping slightly above the 109.00 handle while AUD/USD is at session lows, just under the 0.6800 level currently.