Eurostoxx futures -1.3% in early European trading

The negative risk mood carries over to Europe in early trades

German DAX futures -1.3%

French CAC 40 futures -1.4%

UK FTSE futures -1.2%

That just reaffirms the fact that risk aversion remains the name of the game currently. US futures are also down by ~1% and that will hardly offer any comfort for risk trades as we being European trading.





USD/JPY is still keeping slightly above the 109.00 handle while AUD/USD is at session lows, just under the 0.6800 level currently.



