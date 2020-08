Softer tones in early trades

German DAX futures -1.3%

UK FTSE futures -1.3%

Spanish IBEX futures -1.4%

European indices closed higher yesterday, missing out on the late drop in US stocks so the declines to start the session are more notable - not helped by the more subdued tone in Asian trading as well.





US futures are also seen down by ~0.6% and that is adding to the more defensive risk tones as we look to get the session underway.