Latest data released by Eurostat - 17 June 2021





Prior +2.7%; revised to +4.1%

Construction output +42.3% y/y

Prior +18.3%; revised to +20.0%

There is still some slack evident in construction activity in the region, with civil engineering work falling 6.1% and building construction down 1.0% in April relative to March. That said, this is capturing a lagging period (two months ago) so I wouldn't look much into it.