Eurozone April trade balance €9.4 billion vs €15.0 billion expected
Latest data released by Eurostat - 15 June 2021
The non-seasonally adjusted trade balance comes in at €10.9 billion though the monthly figures (seasonally adjusted) shows that exports declined by 2.3% while imports increased by 2.4% for the month of April.
- Prior €13.0 billion; revised to €18.3 billion
That said, relative to levels seen last year, overall trade conditions are much better and will still take time to recover back towards pre-pandemic levels.