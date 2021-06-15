Eurozone April trade balance €9.4 billion vs €15.0 billion expected

Latest data released by Eurostat - 15 June 2021





Prior €13.0 billion; revised to €18.3 billion







That said, relative to levels seen last year, overall trade conditions are much better and will still take time to recover back towards pre-pandemic levels.

The non-seasonally adjusted trade balance comes in at €10.9 billion though the monthly figures (seasonally adjusted) shows that exports declined by 2.3% while imports increased by 2.4% for the month of April.