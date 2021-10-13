Eurozone August industrial production -1.6% vs -1.6% m/m expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by Eurostat - 13 October 2021


  • Prior +1.5%
  • Industrial production WDA +5.1% vs +4.9% y/y expected
  • Prior +7.7%
The details show that production of capital goods fell by 3.9%, durable consumer goods by 3.4%, intermediate goods by 1.5% and non-durable consumer goods by 0.8%, while production of energy rose by 0.5% in the month of August.

Essentially, it seems like supply and capacity constraints are weighing on factory output so expect more sluggishness to follow in the months ahead.
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose