Eurozone August industrial production -1.6% vs -1.6% m/m expected
Latest data released by Eurostat - 13 October 2021
The details show that production of capital goods fell by 3.9%, durable consumer goods by 3.4%, intermediate goods by 1.5% and non-durable consumer goods by 0.8%, while production of energy rose by 0.5% in the month of August.
- Prior +1.5%
- Industrial production WDA +5.1% vs +4.9% y/y expected
- Prior +7.7%
Essentially, it seems like supply and capacity constraints are weighing on factory output so expect more sluggishness to follow in the months ahead.