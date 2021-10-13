Eurozone August industrial production -1.6% vs -1.6% m/m expected

Latest data released by Eurostat - 13 October 2021





Prior +1.5%

Industrial production WDA +5.1% vs +4.9% y/y expected

Prior +7.7%







Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

Essentially, it seems like supply and capacity constraints are weighing on factory output so expect more sluggishness to follow in the months ahead.

The details show that production of capital goods fell by 3.9%, durable consumer goods by 3.4%, intermediate goods by 1.5% and non-durable consumer goods by 0.8%, while production of energy rose by 0.5% in the month of August.