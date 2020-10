Latest data released by Eurostat - 1 October 2020





Prior +0.6%; revised to +0.7%

PPI -2.5% vs -2.7% y/y expected

Prior -3.3%; revised to -3.1%

Euro area producer prices edge a little higher in August but on an annual basis, still sits in deflation territory. This is a proxy and lagging indicator of inflation pressures, so the release here doesn't really do much to alter the current outlook.