Latest data released by Eurostat - 5 November 2020

Prior +4.4%; revised to +4.2%

Retail sales +2.2% vs +2.8% y/y expected

Prior +3.7%; revised to +4.4%









Euro area retail sales activity slumped towards the end of Q3, as purchases of all categories fell after a sharp surge in online, clothing sales in August. The decline in September pretty much reversed the August trend with online, clothing sales leading the drop.