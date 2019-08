Warren Buffett is about to have a bad day

Kraft Heinz is one of Warren Buffett's largest positions, with 325.4 million shares that equate to nearly 27% of the company.





He spent about $9.8 billion to acquire the shares in a merger of the companies in 2015.\





Needless to say, he's lost more than half of his investment and shares are down 13% pre-market as today's earnings call leads to more questions about accounting improprieties.