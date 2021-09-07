Evergrande onshore bond sinks by more than 20% in afternoon trade

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

China Evergrande bonds continue to face a rout this week

The drop here extends the slump from yesterday, following a ratings downgrade by CCXI on Evergrande and its onshore bonds to AA from AAA last week. The ratings firm also placed the company and its bonds on a watchlist for further downgrades.

The downgrade also made the company's bonds ineligible for use as collateral in repo transactions, prompting an exodus in the domestic market.

The over 20% drop today pertains to Evergrande's 5.9% May 2023 bond, with its 6.98% January 2023 bond falling by more than 15% and 6.98% July 2022 bond down over 9%.

That already follows the rout yesterday that prompted the Shanghai Stock Exchange to temporarily suspend the 6.98% July 2022 bond due to "abnormal fluctuations". Evergrande's 5.9% May 2023 bond also fell by more than 35% yesterday.

Some context on the Evergrande situation from Adam's post last week:

There's ample evidence that Chinese markets are trembling. Evergrande -- which is China's second-largest developer -- is on the verge of crumbling. It holds $302 billion in liabilities and its bonds are trading at 27-cents from 85-cents in June. It's struggling to find the money to pay contractors and complete homes. It's a snowballing crisis and there are signs the central bank has gotten involved with liabilities extending to 128 banks and 121 non-bank institutions.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose