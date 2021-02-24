Fedspeak on tap for North American trading later today

We'll be hearing from a couple of Fed policymakers today with Powell set to testify in Congress for a second day





Here's the agenda:





1500 GMT - Fed chair Powell testifies before the House select committee

I wouldn't expect anything new from Powell that we haven't already heard of yesterday. But again, it will serve as a reminder to the market on the Fed's views.





1530 GMT - Fed's Brainard speaks at an event hosted by Harvard University

She will be delivering the speech online, which will cover on the Fed's maximum employment mandate. Hence, expect there to be policy remarks and economic views as well as the likely reiteration of the Fed's current stance in dealing with the virus crisis.





1800 GMT - Fed vice chair Clarida speaks at a virtual conference

Clarida will be discussing about the US economic outlook and monetary policy at a virtual event hosted by the US Chamber of Commerce. It will be part of a panel discussion so expect there to be remarks on policy though they should fit with what we have heard from Powell and other Fed policymakers over the past few weeks.





2100 GMT - Fed vice chair Clarida speaks at a virtual conference









The market is keeping calmer as we approach North American trading today, as investors brush aside the selloff in Hong Kong stocks earlier in the day. US futures are keeping slightly higher now, turning around losses from the start of the session.





Fed chair Powell came to the rescue yesterday and he will reaffirm the same stance later today, so let's see if Wall Street will be hungry to act on that as they were yesterday.





This is part II of Clarida's appearance at the event today, where he will be discussing the same issues - so expect an encore if to the earlier session if anything else.