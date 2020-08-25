FHFA house price index for June rises by 0.9% vs. 0.3% estimate

US FHFA house price index for June 2020


As price index for June
  • The US FHFA has price index for June 2020 showed a gain of 0.9% vs. 0.3%. 
  • The prior month was revised to -0.2% from -0.3% previously reported.  
  • The gains for the month were led by the Pacific region up 1.3% and the East South Central region also up 1.3%. The mountain and new England region each rose by 1.2%
  • the weakest region was the mid Atlantic at -0.1%
  • Year on year prices are up 5.7%, led by the mountain region which has seen a 7.6% gain. The mid-Atlantic region is lagging with a 4.3% YoY gain

