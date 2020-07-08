Florida coronavirus cases rise 4.7% vs 7-day average of 5.0%

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Florida coronavirus data released July 8, 2020:

  • Total cases vs 213,794 a day ago
  • Daily cases 10,044 vs 7347 yesterday
  • Tests rose to 75,865 from 48,508
  • Positivity rate at 14.15% vs 16.21% a day ago
  • New daily hospitalizations 333 vs 380 prior
  • Full report
The 10,000 cases are the second-worst in the past two weeks but the better positivity ratio is a small sign of flattening.

Florida coronavirus cases
 
