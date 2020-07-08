Florida coronavirus cases rise 4.7% vs 7-day average of 5.0%

Total cases vs 213,794 a day ago

Daily cases 10,044 vs 7347 yesterday

Tests rose to 75,865 from 48,508

Positivity rate at 14.15% vs 16.21% a day ago

New daily hospitalizations 333 vs 380 prior



Full report

The 10,000 cases are the second-worst in the past two weeks but the better positivity ratio is a small sign of flattening.







