Florida coronavirus cases rise 4.9% vs 4.7% seven-day average

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

The latest data from Florida

  • New cases 11,385 vs 8984 yesterday (2nd worst day on record)
  • Number hospitalized 17,602 vs 17,167 yesterday (+435)
  • Deaths 4203 vs 4111 yesterday (+93 vs +102 yesterday)
  • Lab tests 95,348 vs 51,700 yesterday
  • Positivity for new cases 12.75% vs 18.39% yesterday
  • Full report
The fall in positivity is the best news here. With 95K tests, you would have expected to see more positive cases. it's not all good news though, the median age is ticking higher, which suggests that the theory that the young people who were getting it would pass it along to older people.
Florida coronavirusSo this is the second-worst day but the number is curiously below the July 3 record. On the raw data, there were 232,718 cases yesterday and 244,151 today. That's +11,433. Did someone not want to see a headline about a new record?


For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose