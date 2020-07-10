Florida coronavirus cases rise 4.9% vs 4.7% seven-day average

New cases 11,385 vs 8984 yesterday (2nd worst day on record)



Number hospitalized 17,602 vs 17,167 yesterday (+435)



Deaths 4203 vs 4111 yesterday (+93 vs +102 yesterday)



Lab tests 95,348 vs 51,700 yesterday

Positivity for new cases 12.75% vs 18.39% yesterday

The fall in positivity is the best news here. With 95K tests, you would have expected to see more positive cases. it's not all good news though, the median age is ticking higher, which suggests that the theory that the young people who were getting it would pass it along to older people.