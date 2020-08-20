Florida Covid statistics are released. Cases up. Deaths down

cases have increased to 4555 from 4115 yesterday



deaths have decreased from 174 yesterday to 117 today.



Hospitalizations for the day fell -17 vs. -43 yesterday



positivity rate 6.8%



The case count in Florida has been declining from the July peek above 15,000.











The recent trends in the deaths remain more toward the high. However the moving averages moving back to the downside.









