Florida Covid statistics are released. Cases up. Deaths down
Cases higher/ death lowerThe Florida statistics have been released for the day:
- cases have increased to 4555 from 4115 yesterday
- deaths have decreased from 174 yesterday to 117 today.
- Hospitalizations for the day fell -17 vs. -43 yesterday
- positivity rate 6.8%
The case count in Florida has been declining from the July peek above 15,000.
The recent trends in the deaths remain more toward the high. However the moving averages moving back to the downside.