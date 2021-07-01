ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Subdued ranges for major FX again in Asia

Forex news for Asia trading on Thursday 1 July 2021

Data flow ramped up on the first day of the new month with:

a round of PMIs across Asia with Australia, China, Japan, South Korea manufacturing PMIs all registering expansion,

The Bank of Japan quarterly Tankan survey report showed much improved sentiment amongst Japanese business,

Australian exports surged, and imports were higher also, in May (from April),

Australian job vacancies were up more than 23% in the 3 months to May, and +57% from February of 2019 (that is, pre-Covid) indicating yet again that tightness in the labour market will continue (the RBA will be watching if this translates into wage pressures - the Bank meet on July 6).

On the news flow front it was quiet, with little to impact FX rates from the session. Central bankers and their comments/opinions were absent also.

As noted in the headline to this wrap major forex ranges were small again on the session with little of note to report. Gold has rallied a few dollars, up higher from its move up on Wednesday US time. Oil has added on a little gain also. Bitcoin has been quiet (for it), down a few hundred USD only.

Gold hourly candles, its first rally for the week in the past 24 hours:



