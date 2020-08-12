ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Gold under $1900

Forex news for Asia trading Wednesday 12 August 2020

Overnight moves continued in Asia today, most notably for precious metals with gold dropping further, under USD1,900, as did silver, under $23.50 at one point. Late US announcement of margin hikes weighed on less well funded traders and contributed to the further declines here in Asia as did Asian flows.

For currencies the main focus was on the Reserve Bank of New Zealand August monetary policy announcement. The Bank announced a larger than expected boost to their asset purchase program (LSAP), to 100bn NZD and issued a dovish statement alongside. We are yet to hear from Governor Orr, his news conference is due at 0300GMT. The NZD was marked lower after the policy decision was issued but has since, as of updating, rebounded to the circa 0.6560s, where it was prior. ICYMI, there has been plenty of news on the new NZ lockdown, the country's largest city of Auckland is back in level 3 restrictions (until at least Friday) while the rest of the country is at L2. NZ has a general election scheduled for September 19 and as yet Prime Minister Ardern has said a delay will not be necessary but speculation is swirling.

While on central banks, the RBA bought 2bn AUD in government securities today as part of its YCC efforts. This is a relatively large purchase by the Bank.



AUD fell a little, as did EUR, GBP, yen, CHF (all against the USD), carrying on lower after their overnight weakness.

On US stimulus negotiations, there were none. US political news centred on presidential candidate Biden announcing his choice as vice-president running mate California senator Kamala Harris.



