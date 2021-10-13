ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: EUR, GBP show strength

Forex news for Asia trading on Wednesday 13 October 2021



EUR/USD and GBP/USD both moved higher by a decent amount (for the Asian timezone) during the session while USD/JPY dribbled 25 or so points to the downside. CAD, AUD and NZD all underperformed compared with EUR, GBP and yen.

Commodity markets in China saw drops on the session which contributed to the weakness for these three. Coal had gained earlier on further supply concerns (floods shutting some mines) but this strength has since reversed. Iron ore and other metals dropped. China's Customs bureau flagged concerns over Q4 trade growth which was a factor in the declines (but it began prior to these).

The US debt limit raising vote passed through the US House, as was expected (the Democrats majority ensured this) after passing the US Senate late last week.

Still to come ahead:

EUR: EUR:





And, still come but further ahead: