ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Oil rout

Forex news for Asia trading Monday 20 April 2020

Movement in Asia FX was relatively subdued for the session here but there were substantial swings in oil futures as trade opened for the week.

The volume of trade in the CL contract has shifted to the June contract but May continued to trade (trade in this contract finishes on the 21st April) and it saw the wilder of the swings. but really the interest is in the June contract now, chart below:





There is always news about for oil, the item of most interest today was huge Singapore oil trader Hin Leong, filing for bankruptcy. Bloomberg reported the firm suffered circa 800m USD is trading losses (see bullets above).

Yen was a mover, losing ground throughout the session, although the range was not large. AUD and kiwi also lost points as did EUR and GBP (this all against the US dollar) but to a lesser extent.

US President Trump continued advocating divisive protests against coronavirus containment measures in the US and also said he thought a deal on fresh stimulus measures would come on Monday.

The PBOC followed its MLF rate cut last week with LPR rates cuts today, to both the one and five year terms.