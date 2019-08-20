ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: AUD the (small) mover

Forex news for Asia trading Tuesday 20 August 2019

The Australian dollar was the mover during the session today, albeit in a small range. Not as small as others though.

News and data flow was light, the focus was on the Reserve Bank of Australia minutes from the August meeting. There was nothing surprising in the minutes, the RBA has an easing bias and for now remains in monitoring mode. The Australian dollar had fallen in the morning ahead of the minutes (the only data of note was another drop in consumer sentiment) before rebounding. The minutes release saw a very slight dip before AUD/USD headed off to its session high around 0.6780. Its not much form there as I update.

Kiwi played out a similar sort of pattern, without quite so much early weakening and without so much later strength.

EUR/USD has tip-toed ever so slightly higher, as has cable. USD?CAD and USD/CHF are a few small tics lower.

USD/JPY is also little changed on the session, as is gold.



Tpday was the first day of the new LPR in China (see bullets above), with slightly lower rates for lending that will act as (at least) small stimulus.

Morgan Stanley cut their Hong Kong 2019 GDP growth forecast to -0.3% from 1%.



