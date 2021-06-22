ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Japan stocks jump, BTC bounces

Forex news for Asia trading on Tuesday 22 June 2021

Japanese equities had a bit of a rebound from Monday's sharp selloff helped along by the Bank of Japan buying ETFs on Monday afternoon and the rally on US equities during US time Monday. At the close of Tuesday morning trade (afternoon trade is yet to come) the TOPIX and Nikkei225 were both up just shy of 3%.

Bitcoin was a mover on the session here also, initially dropping to approach (but not reach $31K) with much talk of further Chinese pressure on miners and transactions (more bans, Sichuan the most recent was noted Monday Asia time) and technical analysts pointing out a 'death cross' on moving average indicators. BTC/USD has subsequently rebounded a touch, as high as just over $33K and its around $31.7K as I update.

The Australian dollar had a small move lower on comments late in the US afternoon from NY Fed President Williams who, while saying it was still too early to cut back on QE bond ourchases did confirm the FOMC is discussing have a discussion on tapering. This is hardly new news but it was enough to chop a few point out of the AUD/USD. Lows circa 0.7520 were soon recovered though, AUD/USD back to US-time high over 0.7240 before. Since then its been sad for the AUD though, Chinese commodity futures have slumped further, taking AUD/USD back under 0.7520. NZD/USD has been along for the weaker ride also, dropping towards 0.6975.

EUR/USD is a few points weaker, as is cable. USD/JPY lost a few more points, getting above 110.40 at one stage.

Brent crude traded at US$75/bbl, its highest for more than 2 years and gold steading near its week high circa $1787 and thereabouts.

Coming up on Tuesday US time is Federal Reserve Chair Powell's testimony to COngress. The text of his speech has been released: