ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Coronavirus - Wuhan in China completely sealed off

Forex news for Asia trading Thursday 23 January 2020

Australian unemployment rate dropped unexpectedly:

Other:

From 10am local time Wuhan in China has been completely sealed - not traffic or people are allowed to leave. The number of cases continued to rise today, not just in Wuhan but elsewhere and the death toll also rose.

We saw the yen gain today, alongside the CHF as concerns mounted. Gold, too, moved higher but has since given its gains back.

The other news of note today was on the data agenda, with the Australian employment report (for December) showing a surprise drop in the unemployment rate. The UAD was marked higher immediately upon the data release and has managed to hold its gain. Banks have been quick to remove their forecasts for a February meeting rate cut by the Reserve Bank of Australia.





USD/CAD has continued its move higher from the overnight Bank of Canada reaction. Cable has been fairly steady around and just under 1.3140 with no fresh news for it here during the session.

EUR/USD is a few points lower, as is EUR/JPY.