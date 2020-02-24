Forexlive Asia FX news wrap: Coronavirus spread pressures stocks to start the week

Forex news for Asian Pacific trading on February 24, 2020

In other markets:

Spot gold is trading up $19.17 or 1.17% at $1662.50

WTI crude oil futures are trading down -$1.23 or -2.3% at $52.15

The week is starting on some shaky footings as fears from the coronavirus spreading is putting pressure on stocks, sending gold higher, oil lower and hurting the NZD, CAD and AUD, while supporting the USD.





Although the China numbers of infected have slowed of late, and that has led to an easing of some alerts in some cities/provinces in China, the G20 over the weekend did cite virus risks in their comminique, and the spread in places like South Korea and Italy has traders worried of a worsening trend elsewhere.





South Korea announced that he infected rose to 763, up 161 on the day. Last week, the infected was less than 10.





In Italy over the weekend the total number of cases rose to 152 with 3 confirmed deaths. Austria temporarily stopped train traffic to Italy but has since rescinded that order.





In Iran there were 43 confirmed cases and 8 deaths. Other countries imposed travel and immigration restrictions. The US CDC call coronavirus a tremendous public health threat.







Equities have been hit with the South Korean Kospi leading the way lower. It is currently trading down over -3.10% on the day. The Hang Seng is down about -1.5%. The Australian S&P/ASX index is lower by -2.1%.







In the US, the futures are pointing toward another down day after the -1.79% decline in the Nasdaq and the -1.05% in the S&P indices on Friday. A snapshot of the futures have the Dow futures down -1.37%, S&P futures down -1.38% and NASDAQ futures down in additional -1.8%.





Gold, which is currently up $19.17 at $1662.50, reached an even higher high of $1679.70 on frantic buying early in the session. The price action has since calmed down, but the most of the gains are still in place. The price also maintains a price gap between $1649.26 and $1651.92. It will take a filling, and move below that gap to hurt the bullish bias.





A look at the strongest and weakest of the major currencies is showing the JPY and USD as the strongest of the major currencies, while the NZD, CAD and AUD are the weakest. The NZDUSD has fallen by -0.41% in trading so far today. The NZDJPY is down -0.45% on the day.









It is not a great start for the week as fears of a spreading virus has traders leaning toward an increasing risk off bias.



