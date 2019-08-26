ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Big swings in Asia Monday

Forex news for Asia trading Monday 26 August 2019

The escalation of the trade war on Friday and further negative developments over the weekend played out in early moves here in Asia with flows out of 'risk' and into safe haven trades such as the yen.

USD/JPY traded to lows below 104.50, setting a new low for this year. Yen crosses declined alongside, most pronounced for risk currencies. AUD/JPY, for example, fell heavily with AUD/USD off 50+ points to be lows around 0.6690. NZD/USD fell also, lows were around 0.6342.

EUR/USD managed a small gain to get briefly above 1.1160. Oil & equities traded off while gold surged above 1550USD at one stage

Going into the daily onshore yuan fixing markets steadied somewhat and when the mid-rate for the session came in barely changed from Friday a lot of the immediate fear dissipated and currencies retraced further.

AUD/USD has managed highs on the bounce to around 0.6750. Further benefit was seen with reports China's Vice Premier Liu He (you may remember him from trade negotiations with Mnuchin and Lighthizer) making concilatory comments along the lines China wanted to resolve the trade war. I'm sure that'd be a goal, but China hiked tariffs as recently as Friday so I'd excuse you if you viewed his comments with some suspicion.

Regardless, USD/JPY jumped to a session high above 105.75 before coming back to 105.50-off, just under there as I update.

A volatile day but, as I write, major traded currencies are barely net changed for the session! The yuan is an exception, its weak, offshore currently quoting around 7.1615 after highs for USD/CNH above 7.18 earlier.





Still to come: